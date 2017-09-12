A one-off 365 GTB/4 Daytona sells for record price

All of us have done it, left a pair of shoes or a book to gather dust in the corner of a barn or garage, then totally forgotten about them. But a car? And not just any old car, a hugely rare, one-off Ferrari. That takes some doing.

Last weekend, the only ever aluminium-bodied road version of the fabled 365 GTB/4, known around the world as the Daytona, was presented as part of auction house RM Sotheby's “Leggenda e Passione” sale. The special event was held at Maranello as part of the Company’s 70th Anniversary celebrations and featured Ferrari models past and present.