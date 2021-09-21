The premise involves a leather-bound book, named La Nuova Dolce Vita, sourced on the quiet streets of Rome and transported to countries as far afield as China, South Korea, Russia and London, where it is signed by celebrated artists who specialise in a variety of disciplines, from cuisine to ballet and photography.
Watch the Roma Cavalcade depart from the Roman town of Taormina for an inspirational drive up along the winding roads of Mount Etna
For this final journey, along the winding Sicilian mountain roads, up across the sweeping lunar landscape of Mount Etna and down to the ancient streets of the Sicilian Baroque cities, the Roma and its prized possession, La Nuova Dolce Vita, were joined by not one or two artists, as has been the case on all previous outings, but by an entire Ferrari cavalcade of over a hundred Prancing Horses.
With the turbo charged V8 Roma leading the way, piloted by Ferrari’s Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer, Enrico Galliera, the carefree, inspirational gathering of Ferrari family departed the beautiful Roman hilltop town of Taormina, with fans lining the streets to get a glimpse of some of the rare and vintage models rolling past.
For this final journey the Ferrari Roma was joined by the entire cavalcade of over a hundred Prancing Horses
From there it was out into the bright sunshine and through the terraced vineyards and hazelnut and apple trees as the Roma cavalcade wound its way up through the stunning scenery of the Etna National Park towards the summit of Mount Etna itself. Standing two and half times bigger than its more famous Italian cousin, Mount Vesuvius, the volcano really has to be seen to be believed, but today was all about the cavalcade.
As the Roma swept back down the mountain it seemed to glide through the landscape, its distinctive flair and style a clear contemporary representation of the carefree, pleasurable ways of life enjoyed by the generations of Sicilians who had travelled this road before it.
Finally, the procession purred it way back into the square of Taormina and the guests departed to prepare themselves for the evening’s festivities at the ancient Roman amphitheatre, bringing to an end the journey of the La Nuova Dolce Vita; a way of life truly epitomised both by some of the world’s greatest artists and the timeless elegance of the Ferrari Roma that travelled the world to greet them.
The Ferrari Roma traveled out along the winding Sicilian mountain roads and then down to the ancient streets of the Sicilian Baroque cities