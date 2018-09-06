Numbers Game: Ferrari 348

The Ferrari 348 was the final mid-engined V8 Ferrari to be developed under the direction of Enzo Ferrari. Replacing the Ferrari 328, it was launched in 1989. The name shows how it had advanced over the 328 – instead of a 3.2-litre V8, it had a 3.4-litre V8. Hence, 348. Codenamed Type F119, launch cars produced 300 horsepower. The low-drag Pininfarina-designed body (it was overseen by Leonardo Fioravanti) helped deliver a big step in performance, and the engine could rev to almost 8,000rpm. In six years, Ferrari produced just under 9,000 348, of various iterations. Here, we decode the facts behind the names.



