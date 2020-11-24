Spoilt for choice

“I have a common theme on all my cars,” she says. “They are all white exteriors, with black or carbon wheels. And I always do accents of red: red brake callipers, red accents in the interior.”

The chance to be tactile with the fabrics is essential to the whole process. “It’s still quite old fashioned that way,” says Santos.

Brown arrived to find inspiration – including renderings – already waiting for her on a design board.

With such a huge number of options, the in-house specialists act as guides, helping clients “find their true north star,” as Santos describes it.

The programme's three ‘collections’ are Classica, Scuderia, and Inedita. Classica is inspired by great elements of the brand's past, such as English leathers that echo the interiors of 1950s racing cars.

Scuderia is for the performance-minded, emphasising highly technical materials. “We offer bulletproof and military grade materials, which are super aggressive and quite unique,” explains Santos.