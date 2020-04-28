The New Language of Ferrari Design

Ever since Ferrari set up its own dedicated design department, Ferrari Centro Stile, under the direction of Flavio Manzoni in 2010, design at Maranello has evolved in bold new directions.

This evolution truly came of age in 2019, with the launch of no fewer than five new Ferrari models, heralding in a new era of design language. Just like the spoken tongue, Ferrari’s design language has many dialects, conveying the multi-faceted make-up of its model range. The common theme is an expressive confidence that represents a true symbiosis of design and engineering teams.

Chief Design Officer, Flavio Manzoni, says: “One of the key reasons why Centro Stile was created, was to be able to work with a very high level of synergy with the engineers – to combine art and science. There is a very close relationship between form and content, between the external surface and internal components. Perhaps it is only experts who can really appreciate just how interconnected form and function have become.”