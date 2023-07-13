My Every Day Ferrari: Herwig Mullens

In 2012 he bought an F12berlinetta. “I still have it. Your first Ferrari you can never sell.” He has two grown children, “and they all say, ‘no no, dad, don’t sell it’,” he laughs. When it comes to his Ferrari stable, Mullens has the same kind of direct approach that has seen the suave fiftysomething hugely successful in the world of Real Estate: “Life is too short to drive boring cars,” he opines.

There is nothing ‘everyday’ about his current “every day drive”, a beautiful 812 Superfast, whose graceful lines are enhanced by a chic ‘Grigio Silverstone’ livery. “I don’t mind putting mileage on it,” insists Mullens. “My view is, when you have a Ferrari, you shouldn’t just park it in the garage to look at it. They are made to drive.” And when he says drive, he means it. That beloved F12 now has 35,000 kilometres on it. An F8 Tributo clocked up 10,000 in two years whilst in the same period the 812 has covered 25,000 elegant kilometres.