Magnificent Monza SP2

What more suitable event could there be than the Goodwood Festival of Speed to experience the dynamic debut of Ferrari’s new Monza SP2? Inspired by Ferrari racing barchettas of the 1950s, such as the 750 Monza and 860 Monza, the word ‘speed’ is written into its very DNA. Speed is also what I’m about to experience in no uncertain terms on the hillclimb that sweeps up past the Duke of Richmond’s country house at Goodwood. Helmet on, sun shining, crowds cheering, we line up at the start line with huge anticipation.

A simple wave of the marshall’s hand, and we’re off. The take-off is explosive but controlled, like a slingshot. I can literally feel my cheeks moving with the g-force. In seemingly no time at all, we’ve reached the first right-hand corner, which the Monza SP2 despatches with a directness and speed that you have no right to expect from what is a road-legal car.