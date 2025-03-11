Often, the first words that come to mind when one thinks Ferrari are passion, speed, performance, commitment. One imagines the beautiful machines that roll out of the factory’s famous gates – pleasing not only to the eyes, but also to the ears, thanks to the aural majesty generated by the cars’ powerful engines.

While owners never get enough of their prized, four-wheel possessions, a car – no matter how splendid – can’t be taken everywhere. A new project born of the long-standing partnership between Ferrari and Montblanc has taken on this challenge, crafting a special collection of writing instruments that honours the automobile marque’s founder and hometown and contains all the Ferrari brand’s unique DNA. An item that is small enough to be taken everywhere and that always keeps its owner ‘connected’ to the marque, its passion, history and heritage – in other words, a Ferrari for every occasion.