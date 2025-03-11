Often, the first words that come to mind when one thinks Ferrari are passion, speed, performance, commitment. One imagines the beautiful machines that roll out of the factory’s famous gates – pleasing not only to the eyes, but also to the ears, thanks to the aural majesty generated by the cars’ powerful engines.
While owners never get enough of their prized, four-wheel possessions, a car – no matter how splendid – can’t be taken everywhere. A new project born of the long-standing partnership between Ferrari and Montblanc has taken on this challenge, crafting a special collection of writing instruments that honours the automobile marque’s founder and hometown and contains all the Ferrari brand’s unique DNA. An item that is small enough to be taken everywhere and that always keeps its owner ‘connected’ to the marque, its passion, history and heritage – in other words, a Ferrari for every occasion.
Indeed, the new Great Characters Enzo Ferrari Special Edition Giallo Modena collection – the second Great Characters Enzo Ferrari collection made for Maranello by Montblanc – salutes Ferrari and his world. It is a celebration of the Enzo who developed a passion for racing as a boy, of the Enzo who won his first race – just 25 years old – at the Circuito del Savio in Ravenna on June 17, 1923, and of the Enzo who turned a small factory in Maranello, near his hometown of Modena, into a global, luxury performance car powerhouse.
Reflecting the quality of the vehicles produced in Maranello, the Great Characters Enzo Ferrari Special Edition Giallo Modena collection – which includes a fountain pen, rollerball and ballpoint – boasts supreme craftsmanship. Each instrument features a cap and barrel in a striking hue that evokes Ferrari’s second soul: yellow, or “Giallo Modena”, the colour of the city of Modena where Enzo Ferrari was born and where he founded his company. The silhouettes are inspired by the design of the legendary Ferrari 500 model, winner of the first Formula One World Championship for the Scuderia Ferrari in 1952.
The writing instruments of the collection feature several other details recalling Enzo, his upbringing and career. For example, the pens’ clips are engraved with one of his most famous quotes: “You cannot describe passion, you can only live it”. The six lines on either side of the ruthenium-coated metal clips represent a Ferrari V12 engine, a nod to the marque’s speed and engineering prowess. The ruthenium-coated metal cone of the rollerball features two engraved dates – one marking the birth of Enzo Ferrari (18-02-1898), the other his first victory on the Savio Circuit in 1923 – while the fountain pen’s nib, crafted from solid Au 585 gold and coated with ruthenium, is embellished with an embossing of a steering wheel of a Ferrari 250 GTO accompanied by the word “Pilota”, one of the famous nicknames given to Enzo.
With the Great Characters Enzo Ferrari Special Edition Giallo Modena collection, admirers, owners and tifosi of Ferrari everywhere can always carry their passion for the Prancing Horse close to their heart.