Ferrari's Formula 1 debut

For round two, the Monaco Grand Prix, Enzo Ferrari decided to present three supercharged 125 F1s, assigned to Alberto Ascari, Luigi Villoresi and the French driver Raymond Sommer. The Formula 1 debut of Scuderia Ferrari on 21 May 1950 was an historic date in the annals of motoring history. The 125 F1 cars were less powerful and heavier than their rivals. Ferrari knew this and was already planning a new single-seater. The result of the race was conditioned by an accident on the first lap. This was caused by a great wave, a small tsunami, which soaked the asphalt at the Tabaccaio bend, causing the Alfa Romeo of Giuseppe Farina, second behind his teammate Juan Manuel Fangio, to go into a spin. The Italian driver and nine other competitors were forced to retire.

Starting from pole, Fangio dominated the one hundred laps down to the finish and also set the fastest lap. Alberto Ascari came second and Sommer fourth. However, Villoresi was forced to retire due to a transmission problem. Enzo Ferrari was clearly not satisfied and decided to bring forward the production of the new car, with a more powerful engine. So, he put his technical staff under pressure and that season the single-seater with 275 hp 3300cc engine arrived, followed by the 340 hp 4100cc model and finally the 375 hp 4,500cc car with aspirated V12 engines. Three evolutions in the course of a few months, a huge task, showed the technical potential of the team from Maranello.