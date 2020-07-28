House Tour

In 1949 it was Paris' International Motor Show that debuted the 166 Inter Touring, a model that found its way into the Gianni Agnelli personal car collection. Exhibition visitors can see the very car in which John Elkann, the current Chairman of the House, sat as a little boy playing in his grandfather's garage.

Also featured is the 375 MM from 1954, a one-off commissioned from Pinin Farina by film director Roberto Rossellini for his wife, the actress Ingrid Bergman. Following an accident, Sergio Scaglietti worked on it for a year. The legendary coachbuilder introduced features that were later adopted by the Testa Rossa. Decades later, that particular 375 MM won the 'Best of Show' prize at 2014's Pebble Beach 'Concours d'Elegance'.