Mille Miglia Forever

The most beautiful race in the world, as Enzo Ferrari had it, as usual attracted plenty of crews, 400 of them from 33 countries. This year was also a great success for the Ferrari Tribute to Mille Miglia, which saw 99 Ferraris compete. The starting line bristled with some classic models, milestones in Ferrari history, like the 512 BB, the Testarossa and the F40. The oldest was a 330 GT 2+2 from 1964.