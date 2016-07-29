A Tailor Made mental trainer at the FDA

Everyone is different, which is why each “human machine” requires personalised preparation. ‘With biotelemetry we can evaluate the areas to work on with the lads. Some feel too much tension, so we focus on relaxation practices, while with others we need to increase the levels of concentration. Indeed a drop off in attention occurs involuntarily after a certain period and so we work to avoid it with the right exercises.

‘All FDA students train on reaction times, to try to lower them as much as possible without falling into error [there is also an index, the ICE, which precisely evaluates the relationship between speed and mistakes] and then we make them work on a routine in which other tasks are randomly included.’ This exercise has already borne fruit on the track. FDA drivers are among the best at handling the car recovery procedures at the start as well as in case of spin, and therefore often manage to prevent the engine from stalling.