Amid massive anticipation Ferrari has launched the mighty Purosangue, a car that promises to change the landscape of performance vehicles across the globe. Powered by a V12 naturally-aspirated engine, the hallmarks of the Prancing Horse’s most powerful sports cars are present and correct, this time coupled with practicality and a raised driving height.

The Teatro del Silenzio in Lajatico, Pisa was the spectacular setting for the unveiling of the game-changing car that has Ferrari DNA at its core and innovation at its heart.

Named Purosangue after the Italian for ‘thoroughbred’, the car has been the subject of rumour and conjecture for many years, as the public and media alike speculated on what Maranello might have up its sleeves.