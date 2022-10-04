The owners of 65 examples of Ferrari’s finest classic automobiles attended this year’s Cavalcade Classiche which took place over three days across hundreds of miles of twisting Italian tarmac, in the Parco Naturale Adamello Brenta, and the Garda Lake.

The shortlist of cars involved was nothing short of incredible; no less than eight gleaming red Ferrari F40s were present, along with other models including a Ferrari 166 MM, a Ferrari 212 Inter, a Ferrari Dino 246 GT and several Ferrari F40s.