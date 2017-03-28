Marc Gené discovers the 488 Challenge

Gené was impressed by the engine power, which delivers around 100hp more than the 458 Challenge EVO, as well as by the road holding and capabilities of the new braking system. The 488 Challenge is also equipped with completely new electronics, with a double manettino switch on the steering wheel that makes for an even higher performance drive.

The Ferrari Challenge is divided into three continental series: as well as the APAC championship, there is the North America series, which begins on 13 and 14 May at Laguna Seca, and the European one, which starts in Valencia on 20 and 21 May.