Marc Gené on the 166/195 S Inter

There’s also a corner of the company where time seems to stand still: the Officina Classiche, a place with an atmosphere encapsulating the history, passion and research that have always characterised Ferraris. “This place is magical,” says Marc. “Dreams are restored here.” And this is made possible through the invaluable, meticulous work of the people in this special division of the company, who dedicate months to restoring vintage Ferraris. Beside the Officina is the archive, which preserves all the original technical drawings and designs, from the very first 125 S to emerge from the gate in Via Abetone Inferiore. These notebooks and manuals constitute a map for performing perfect restorations, ones deeply attuned to Ferrari’s DNA. “It was all done by hand once, of course,” explains Marc. “The paper tended to perish and risked being lost, but here, with respect for the tradition that has now been passed on for nearly 75 years, it was possible to preserve these essential designs. Even now, though everything has been digitised, it’s still the practice of the people who work in this department to consult the original drawings, with the larger sheets, which are opened on the big table next to the shelves and consulted with the aid of a magnifying glass.”