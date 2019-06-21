A majestic drive along the coast

The Cavalcade started its journey on the Amalfi state road (SS 163) – considered by many to be the most spectacular panoramic route in Italy – which connects some of the country's most beautiful towns and villages, including Sorrento and Positano, with their palaces on cliffs overlooking bays and coves. The trip was full of surprises, enabling those taking part with their own Ferraris to enjoy the astounding variety of landscapes only the Campania region can offer, including the less famous but equally fascinating inland areas, from the Parco del Partenio to the slopes of Vesuvius.

And there was one last surprise. The Cavalcade began on Tuesday 18 June with a visit to the city of Benevento, where the Ferraris were admired on Corso Garibaldi. The following day, the cars set out along the waterfront in Salerno, before tackling the hairpin bends of the Amalfi Coast until Sorrento. On 20 June, the Cavalcade descended on the Royal Palace of Caserta and the centre of Naples, with a stop in Piazza del Plebiscito. But the real surprise was saved for the last day, when all the cars were allowed to drive through the streets of the fabulous island of Capri, a privilege normally enjoyed only by locals in the summer months.