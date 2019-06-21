A majestic drive along the coast

Driving along some of the most scenic roads in Italy, stopping off by palaces and in spectacular town squares and crossing a jewel of an island admired across the world. This was the experience offered at the eighth Ferrari Cavalcade, which brought together more than a hundred Ferraris from all over the world and took them on a tour through the majestic landscapes of the Campania region.
This year the event also provided unique driving experiences to passionate Ferrari drivers, leading them on a journey along dream routes that enabled them to fully appreciate the performance offered by Ferrari's contemporary cars.
The Cavalcade started its journey on the Amalfi state road (SS 163) – considered by many to be the most spectacular panoramic route in Italy – which connects some of the country's most beautiful towns and villages, including Sorrento and Positano, with their palaces on cliffs overlooking bays and coves. The trip was full of surprises, enabling those taking part with their own Ferraris to enjoy the astounding variety of landscapes only the Campania region can offer, including the less famous but equally fascinating inland areas, from the Parco del Partenio to the slopes of Vesuvius.
And there was one last surprise. The Cavalcade began on Tuesday 18 June with a visit to the city of Benevento, where the Ferraris were admired on Corso Garibaldi. The following day, the cars set out along the waterfront in Salerno, before tackling the hairpin bends of the Amalfi Coast until Sorrento. On 20 June, the Cavalcade descended on the Royal Palace of Caserta and the centre of Naples, with a stop in Piazza del Plebiscito. But the real surprise was saved for the last day, when all the cars were allowed to drive through the streets of the fabulous island of Capri, a privilege normally enjoyed only by locals in the summer months.
The road which climbs up from the port to the town of Anacapri enabled drivers to admire the magical beauty of the island as they made their way around the hairpin bends, from the Faraglioni to the bay of Marina Piccola. But for once, the admiration of tourists and locals alike was shared by both Capri and the Ferraris on parade. The crews were made up of over two hundred collectors and enthusiasts from more than twenty countries, with a large cohort from Europe, the United States and the Middle East, and many others from the Far East, New Zealand and Australia.
The selection of models on show was extensive, with numerous contemporary cars like the Ferrari Portofino and 488 Pista Pilota, as well as special limited series models like the Ferrari Enzo and LaFerrari Aperta. The impressive figures reflect the boundless attraction of the Ferrari brand, which once again succeeded in delivering an exceptional event, a remarkable show that combined the most famous car manufacturer in the world with these breathtaking places that symbolise Italian beauty.