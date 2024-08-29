Magical Monza

Monza is the most historic of all current F1 circuits, and the third purpose-built racing track – after the now defunct Brooklands in the UK and the Indianapolis speedway (which still hosts the Indianapolis 500). Built in 1922, it hosted the second-ever Italian GP (the 1921 race was held on a road circuit near Brescia).

Seventy years ago, it was completely revamped, including a new high-speed oval. This was used intermittently until 1961, before being deemed unsafe. The classic pistol-shaped circuit – without the supplementary oval – has been used ever since with various modifications, most notably chicanes to reduce speed and boost safety. Nonetheless, the fastest lap in F1 history – set at an average speed of 264.4 km/h – took place in qualifying at Monza in 2020.