This offers the driver an eclectic and perfectly balanced combination of sea and mountain scenery, where rugged and spectacular ranges merge with the authentic Mediterranean's blue, light, and brightness.

In December, a group of customers could feel the heartbeat of the new Ferrari 296 GTS in an unforgettable experience where luxury, refinement, and beauty inspired even the smallest detail.

On the first day, the city of Malaga, famous for being home to such prestigious museums as the Picasso, the Centre Pompidou, and the Carmen Thyssen, welcomed the group to one of its most emblematic locations, the Gran Hotel Miramar.

Twelve Ferrari 296 GTS were waiting for us in the gardens in perfect order and arrangement. After a delicious lunch, it was time for the briefing, presented by the Ferrari team of instructors and drivers, who explained in detail all the technical and dynamic characteristics of the vehicle, including details of the route we were going to take.



