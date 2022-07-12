Once he started buying Ferrari, he found he couldn’t stop. “It’s a virus,”he says, with a soft, generous laugh. At the present end of a six-decade arc covering more than eighty Ferrari acquisitions, is his latest buy, the 812 Competizione, with a 296 GTB on order. In the very early days other high performance makes were sold off to finance his Ferrari ‘project’. “I sacrificed them to build the ‘Collection’ that Mister Ferrari himself forgot to make,” he laughs.

Except that ‘Collection’ is a word he strenuously eschews. For this softly spoken Swiss gentleman, who courteously avoids first names, refers to ‘television’ rather than ‘TV’, and whose English vernacular endearingly extends to calling himself “an old geezer”, the word ‘Collection’ smacks too much of commercialism and investments.





“I called it my ‘project’. I never thought I would get rich,” he says. “It was for the culture. The car is a very important part of modern culture. For me it changed the world, it changed the way people moved, the way people lived. I just love cars.”