Rare Ferraris at Berkeley Square

A feast of Ferrari models has been on public display this week in one of central London's most prestigious squares, promoting the opening of a new flagship showroom of H.R. Owen, the city's official Ferrari dealer. Mayfair's Berkeley Square, situated between Piccadilly and Regent Street at the heart of the city's West End, is the location for what will be H.R. Owen's third London showroom, and the dealership really pushed the boat out to mark the occasion.

The Public Gardens in the middle of the square are famous for their traditional English lawns and red telephone boxes, with the location being immortalised by the romantic 1930s song 'A Nightingale Sang in Berkeley Square'. Instead this week the eighteenth century square hosted a unique Ferrari event when H.R. Owen were granted special permission to 'park on the grass', displaying rare icons of the brand such as a 750 Monza, 250 California Spider, 250 GTO, as well as an example of the brand new Monza SP1 model. The sight of so many rare models all together thrilled Londoners and summer tourists alike.