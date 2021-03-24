The race starts now

Ferrari chose to solely focus upon Formula 1 at the end of the '73 season, and it would be two decades before the Prancing House would return to closed-wheel endurance racing. The return was worth the wait though, the F333 SP sports prototype (built for customers to race, rather than the factory) winning on its debut in 1994. This was the first of many victories, its most celebrated undoubtedly the 1998 24 Hours of Daytona.



Since the millennium, Ferrari has subsequently developed endurance race cars from its road cars, again allowing customer teams to compete at the highest level. There have been successes for each model, with the F430 GT2 twice winning the GT2 category at Le Mans, the 458 Italia repeating that feat, and most recently the 488 GTE Evo triumphing in the LMGTE Pro class in 2019.