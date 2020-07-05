Ferrari racing in blue, white  and rouge

“We were ecstatic to see Risi break the Ford 1-2-3,” enthuses Alexandre Lafond, president of Ferrari Club France (FCF) since 2017, who recalls: “I sent [team founder-manager] Giuseppe Risi a message to congratulate him for the second place. We really hoped for a long time that he could win.” According to Lafond, who at the time was not yet president of the Club, Ford had put in a massive effort to repeat its historic 1-2-3. So the satisfaction of seeing a rossa placing amidst the Fords was even greater. “We invited Risi to our year-end dinner. He came all the way from Houston,” Lafond recollects. “He is really a gentleman, he is fluent in French, it was a great moment.”

And from that moment (thanks also, no doubt, to copious quantities of champagne), a new tradition was born when some members of the Ferrari Club asked Risi at the dinner if he would put a little sticker of the Club on his next Le Mans car. Risi - owner of the Ferrari of Houston dealership - accepted the invitation and did exactly that, participating in the 2017 edition of the 24 Hours with a FCF sticker on his all-red car, number 82. But things didn’t turn out very well this time: Risi’s car was involved in a big crash which knocked it out of the race, dashing the team’s chances of winning the IMSA season. The team was not present for the next two years.

To draw attention to its return to LMGTE Pro racing this year (the 24 Hours of le Mans will be held on September 19 and 20), Risi Competizione asked Lafond to help the team come up with a distinctive livery. The Ferrari Club France president, whose wife works for Paris design college ENSAAMA, knew exactly where to turn. He proposed creating a competition among the students of the college to create a new livery for Risi, an idea the Italian-American Ferrarista accepted enthusiastically.