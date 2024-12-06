He is one of the most successful directors in Hollywood. He has directed films for the cinema, TV series and documentaries – such as the one on Muhammad Ali, ‘What's My Name’, as well as the upcoming features on Michael Jackson and Nelson Mandela. And he has worked with huge movie stars including two-time Oscar-winner Denzel Washington (‘The Equalizer’ trilogy and ‘Training Day’), Mark Wahlberg (‘Shooter’), Gerard Butler (‘Olympus Has Fallen’) and Jake Gyllenhaal (‘Southpaw’), among many, many others.
Yet, Antoine Fuqua doesn’t carry himself like a superstar. In fact, quite the opposite. The American director, who has been in Italy in recent weeks to look at some future projects, made a swift visit to Maranello, where he met with Vice President Piero Ferrari and toured several areas of the factory, most notably the Ferrari Classiche workshop, where he was enchanted by some of the past models.
“Speed, elegance, style: I believe that Ferrari is a true work of art and that some models will stand the test of time,” Fuqua smiles. “I know the comparison might seem over the top, but to me it’s astonishing, as if you’re stood before the pyramids. It’s the same with the sound, which has the power to awaken you and lift your spirits, like your first morning coffee. In short, the legacy that Enzo Ferrari has left us is something unique.”
Having looked at the Classiche, there was time for a brief tour to admire the exteriors of the various buildings, including Ferrari’s latest e-building. After that, Antoine Fuqua was called away by his other commitments. But the impression is that this was just a ‘see you soon’, rather than a last goodbye.