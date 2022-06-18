The famous Fiorano circuit at Maranello has been transformed into a record breaking Ledwall. Consisting of 172,000 lights, 1,039,280 LED points and 89 km of dynamic strings, the LED display covered 112,958.27 square meters, setting the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for the Largest LED-illuminated racetrack.
Watch the Fiorano circuit come to life as it transforms into a record breaking Ledwall
it’s not the first time Ferrari have set a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title, but it is perhaps the brightest entry. Back in 2012 a gathering of 964 Prancing Horses at Silverstone confirmed a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for the largest parade of Ferrari cars, and of course there are the numerous racing records: “Most Formula One Constructors’ World Championship Titles” and “Most Formula One Grand Prix Starts By A Constructor” to name but two.
To mark the milestone that is the 75 years since Ferrari founded his company, the Fiorano circuit was chosen as the perfect location for the grandiose LED show, a shining statement of the passion Enzo passed on to a legion of drivers and fans found in every corner of the world
The Ledwall consisted of 172,000 lights and 89 km of dynamic strings
For half a century the Fiorano circuit has been the Prancing Horse proving ground, where the latest innovative and technological advancements are put to the test through three complex kilometers of slow and fast corners, designed to replicate Grand Prix circuits around the world.
To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the circuit, the Ferrari Museum at Maranello is opening a new exhibition dedicated to the people, the cars and the history that have made Fiorano so special for half a century. If you’re not sure how to get there, just follow the light, as the spectacular lighting display takes center stage