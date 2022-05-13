They can even personalize their own license plate. Once the fine-tuning is done, the cars are digitally scanned and the virtual racing begins, including the opportunity to set the fastest time at Ferrari’s own Fiorano circuit at Maranello.

The original Ferrari F40 was built in 1987 to celebrate Ferrari’s 40 th anniversary and was the last new car presentation attended by Enzo Ferrari before his death. The light chassis, coupled with a twin turbo V8 engine projected the two-seater berlinetta from 0 – 100 km/h in 4.1 seconds and on to 324 km/h, a speed unheard of for a production car at the time.