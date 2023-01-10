La Prova: A journey through time

The history and evolution of Ferrari's sports cars has been represented in a beautiful new film created by a production team from Hong Kong that brings together 75 years of the marque using three very different cars from three different eras –shot in a very unusual way.

Frank Liew is a film writer-director based in Hong Kong who also deals with importing Prancing Horses into the country through his role as Chief Marketing Officer for Blackbird Concessionaires, and his passion for everything from Maranello shines through the short film titled ‘La Prova’ or ‘The Test’.

Shot in the hot summer months of 2022, perhaps the most surprising aspect of the ten-minute film is that no professional cinema camera systems were used at all in the shooting.