Time and motion

Of course, driving is my job and it’s an essential part of my life, but it’s still a pleasure. I wanted to try out different motorsport races, with challenges in F1, rallying and NASCAR. Also, when I get into a GT car, I like to experience the special features, the ones that make it unique and differentiate it from all the others. When it’s a Ferrari they always manage to amaze and excite me.

The first thing I noticed as soon as I got into the GTC4Lusso T, even before driving off, was the comfort. It’s a roomy, appealing car, with a very spacious boot. I’m also learning to see things as a family man and I think it would be very popular with my wife and son. Although Robin is just two years old, he already seems to have a liking for engines, whether on two or four wheels.

The car has a fantastic chassis and, when I started driving it, I was immediately impressed with both its agility and its sharp responses. It was fun trying it out on the winding roads in the Apennines and in different weather conditions: sun, rain and fog (and we had all three).

It reminded me of my sporting past in rally driving. The GTC4Lusso T thrusts forward powerfully out of corners, turns in very well and maintains its line with absolute precision. I think it’s the four-wheel steering system that makes it, as we say in the trade, so “short” to drive.