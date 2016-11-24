Living the dream

TOFM: Was it always, “When I make it, I’m gonna get a Ferrari”?

JV: Yes. It’s one of those dreams realised type of thing. Like we said: kid, poster on the wall, Ferrari. Here I am lucky enough to be in this situation where not only are my dreams coming true in playing baseball, but I have the opportunity to do the real-life version of the poster on the wall, which was a pretty surreal experience. The first one I bought was the 458. I was a kid in a candy store. First Ferrari. Wow, full circle kind of moment.

TOFM: Take me through the progression of each. What were the different characteristics that drew you to each model?

JV: Obviously the 458 and the 488 are based on the same platform, and are the most similar. What drew me to both of those… well, the 458 was such a driver’s car. What an unbelievable vehicle they produced. And so that was my first Ferrari. And it wasn’t the V12, the naturally aspirated V12 that Ferrari had been known for. But they made an amazing car. And this is right when I was getting myself into the position where I could afford one. So that kind of hooked me. That was the first one. And then I love that style of car. So the 488 naturally just fell in place with that much more power.