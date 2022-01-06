In 1961 John F. Kennedy was occupying the WhiteHouse in his gilded ‘Camelot’ presidency, and the Soviet Union’s Yuri Gagarin became the first man in space. In Formula One, the World Championship came to Monza on the 10th of September for a hugely anticipated Italian Grand Prix.

Scuderia Ferrari boasted both the two drivers who were dicing for the World Championship: Wolfgang von Trips, a cavalier aristocratic German racer of natural talent, and Phil Hill, a technically minded American in his fifth season with the Scuderia. Von Trips’ four-point lead made him clear favourite going into what was the season’s penultimate race.