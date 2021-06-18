Words – Ben Pulman



A new limited edition special series Ferrari is the cover story of issue 51 of The Official Ferrari Magazine.

Photographed for the first time outside the Ferrari factory gates, the 812 Competizione was taken to the picturesque rolling hills of the Tuscan countryside shortly after its unveiling at the Fiorano test track.

Just as new and just as exciting is Ferrari’s new fashion collection, and ahead of a special fashion show on the assembly lines inside the Maranello factory, we went inside the heart of the creative team in their dedicated Milan studio.