The Official Ferrari Magazine Issue 50

Elsewhere, the variable Japanese winter weather – with snow and sun even on the same day – offered perfect conditions to test the new Ferrari Portofino M. We also discover the craftsmanship that goes into every leather-trimmed Ferrari dashboard, and learn how the experts at the Ferrari Classiche department authenticate the pedigree of an historic car – in this case, a 275 GTS once owned by Steve McQueen.

In the world of motorsport, a 488 GTE (reproduced at scale by Lego) is transported into real racetrack scenes, we get fit at a Ferrari training retreat, and delve into detail on the 488 GT Modificata, a car that answers the question: ‘what would a GT racer, freed from technical regulations, be like?’

Finally, we witness the cutting-edge fusion of carbon fibre and aluminium to create the SF90 Stradale’s extraordinary chassis, and look back to a time when full-scale prototypes of new Ferrari models were assembled by artisans using wood, steel panels and lots of patience.