THE OFFICIAL FERRARI MAGAZINE ISSUE 48

We then take you on a tour of magical Umbria on the trail of the painter Raphael in an F8 Spider, as well as making a trip to Denmark to admire a truly unique collection of Ferrari liveries. In addition, we open the doors of the new Tailor Made Department in New York and the workshops where older models are given new life, in order to obtain the Ferrari Approved certificate. Finally, we go on a race back through time on the Fiorano track, behind the wheel of a Dino 206 S; following a total restoration by Ferrari Classiche, on the curves of the track, this car is still capable of demonstrating the incredible driveability that led it to win again and again against much more powerful cars, back in the 1970s.