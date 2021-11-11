A sublime marriage of dynamic, modern good looks and styling flair inspired by Ferraris of the 1950s and 60s, the BR20 incorporates themes typical of some of the most iconic 12-cylinders in Ferrari history, including the 410 SA and 500 Superfast.
The ultra-sleek fastback line has been achieved by removing the two rear seats of the GTC4Lusso. The car itself is three inches longer than the original, thanks to a specific rear overhang treatment designed to create a silhouette that beautifully emphasises its proportions.
Led by Ferrari’s Chief Design Officer Flavio Manzoni, the design team arrived at a new cabin design solution that creates the impression of a pair of arches running lengthwise from the front A-pillar to the rear spoiler.
The rear volume of the arch has been hollowed out to create an aerodynamic channel with the air outlet concealed by the black rear fascia under the spoiler. This modern take on Ferrari’s “flying buttress” theme firmly connects the car to signature Prancing Horse styling cues not just from Ferrari’s GT tradition, but also sports cars of the likes of the 599 GTB Fiorano.
At the rear a muscular bumper melds beautifully with the aggressive look of the rest of the car. Inside, the seats are trimmed in dark brown Heritage Testa di Moro leather while the cabin runs uninterrupted from the windscreen to the luggage compartment
At the rear, a muscular bumper melds beautifully with the aggressive look of the rest of the car: twin taillights working in harmony with the tailpipes, which are lower and set into a prominent aerodynamic diffuser with active flaps on the underbody. Even the BR20’s twin round exhaust tips were designed especially for this bespoke model.
The BR20’s many carbon-fibre details highlight the edgy dynamic characteristics and powerful performance of this extraordinary four-wheel drive car. The wide front grille for example sports an upper carbon-fibre element, a note of stylistic consistency with other recent Ferrari one-offs, while unusual chrome side inserts help underline the car’s dynamic front stance.
Although based on the GTC4Lusso, the BR20’s list of bespoke design elements is almost endless, not least of all the modified headlights, designed to make the bonnet appear longer and sleeker, and the unique 20-inch tone-on-tone diamond-finish wheels.
Inside, the BR20’s interior is no less impressive, trimmed in two shades of brown leather and carbon-fibre, an exquisite combination developed according to the client’s specifications.
The seats are trimmed in dark brown Heritage Testa di Moro leather and sport an exclusive pattern at the front as well as silver cross-stitching. And there’s plenty of room: the cabin runs uninterrupted from the windscreen to the luggage compartment at the rear, creating a sense of unique lightness and airiness for occupants.
Over a year in the making, with the client closely involved in the entire process, the BR20 is the incredible result of Ferrari’s Special Projects Programme and can call itself a true Ferrari, engineered to the same levels of excellence which characterise every other Maranello production car.