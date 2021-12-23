The boundaries aren’t set in stone, and different elements can be taken from different Collections, but taking them as starting points will help a customer achieve a balanced and harmonious whole.

There’s much more to Tailor Made than colour choices, however. And, to demonstrate what can be achieved, Ferrari has created its own interpretation of a Tailor Made car: the F8 Tributo pictured here.

The 3.9-litre, twin-turbo V8 that is at the heart of the F8 Tributo has won the prestigious International Engine of the Year Award no fewer than four years running. To celebrate that unique achievement, the engine was the inspiration for the Tailor Made modifications that have been made to the car; most noticeably to the interior, as Silvia Cavallaro, head of Colour & Trim at Ferrari, describes.