Inside the Ferrari Dealer of the Year

And Now - In the most recent Ferrari Dealer Annual Meeting, Meridien Modena was honoured with the biggest prize of all: the Ferrari Top Dealer of the Year Award for 2018. “We are a little piece of Italy in Lyndhurst,” says Glenn proudly as he shows us around the premises. “We speak to Ferrari daily and pride ourselves on delivering a seamless client experience. The journey starts in the Atelier, then we’ll go out in a demonstrator, and sometimes customers then join us at the factory. Ferrari backs us up every step of the way.”

The secret is making it a genuine team effort. “It’s nothing to do with me really – I’ve just done my job. I always say, the most important person here is our guy who cleans the cars and prepares the showroom. He tells us, ‘that bit needs looking at,’ ‘we need to change that’… it’s fed up from the bottom, and we listen.” Another important person in the business is Glenn’s dad, John.