THE CHALLENGE IS BACK

And the fact that Imola hosted the event carried especial significance for Italian racing fans. The town is fiercely proud of being located in the Ferrari heartland of Emilia-Romagna, a region that has been amongst the hardest hit by the deadly epidemic.

The complete absence of spectators, due to health precautions, robbed the spectacle of much of the usual race-day vibe, but drivers and teams all acquitted themselves in a great sense of competition. Organisers had agreed a detailed series of precautions in order to stage the event, with mask-wearing obligatory, rigorous sanitising procedures, and social distancing practiced wherever possible.

Marking the much-delayed start of the twenty-eighth season of Ferrari Challenge, it was the first edition since the previous season had rounded off in September 2019. This season's new model, the 488 Challenge Evo, debuted at Imola, representing the latest in an illustrious line of Challenge models that stretches back to include the 348, the F355, the 360, the F430 and the 458 Challenge.