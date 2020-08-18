Back in the Racing Seat

Laurent De Meeus from Belgium adds: “We’ve all had to readjust our objectives. I thought I wouldn’t be racing but this is such a great thing. My son brought a sim and I’ve been racing on that for the last three months, and also racing in karts with the kids. But nothing replaces the experience of being in these cars.”

Laurent is one of the first to experience the new 488 Evo racer. How does it feel? “The steering wheel feels amazing, the car feels more planted. But I haven’t yet maxed the potential that the car can offer.”

Reigning Trofeo Pirelli champion, Emanuele Maria Tabacchi, also feels emotional: “It’s a dream coming true again… I’m really happy being here and smelling the tarmac. I had so much time to train and now finally we are here.” Fittingly, he was rewarded by winning both his races at Imola.