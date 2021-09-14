Unlike LaFerrari, which produced its KERS energy internally, both the SF90 Stradale and the 296 GTB utilise plug-in hybrid technology, providing each with 25 kilometres of pure electric range. But it’s when electricity meets combustion that the real fun begins.

As the first ever PHEV Ferrari, the SF90’s V8 combustion engine works alongside not one, but three electric motors, two of which are independent and located on the front axle, with the third at the rear between the engine and the gearbox.

Even without electrical assistance, the SF90’s turbo charged V8 is a formidable piece of engineering, thumping out 780 cv, the highest power output of any 8-cylinder in Ferrari history. The three batteries then provide a further 220 cv and when all are combined with the V8, the SF90’s sudden 1000 cv will send the car from zero to 100 kms/hr in 2.5 seconds and continue on to 339 km/hr.