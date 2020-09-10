CALIBRATED TO THE THOUSANDTH GP

This Sunday’s Mugello Grand Prix will see Ferrari establish a very special sporting landmark: the one thousandth Formula One race in the illustrious history of its Scuderia.
This is Formula One’s seventieth season since the sport’s inception in 1950 and Ferrari is unique as the only racing team in the world to have competed in each and every one of them (although the team missed out on the opening race at Silverstone in May 1950).
The fact that this admirable milestone will be reached on home turf renders the occasion all the more emotional for the Italian team. To commemorate this unique achievement a unique timepiece has been created by Hublot to reflect the Swiss watchmaker’s close relationship with the values of the Scuderia.
The Hublot Big Bang 1000GP model comes in two versions, each issued in a limited edition of only twenty individual pieces.
Intended as a tribute to the rich Ferrari heritage, the first timepiece comes in polished white gold, and is engraved with ‘Limited Edition x/20’, offering two straps that are interchangeable by utilising the Hublot One Click system.
In Pecari leather – once worn by racing drivers – with white stitching, the first strap comes lined with sturdy black rubber, with the alternative in embossed black schedoni leather with black top stitching.
The second watch instead references the present and future of the Scuderia, with a case fittingly created from carbon ceramic, the same as that used for Ferrari brake discs, a cutting edge technological aspect developed by the Swiss horlogerie brand in collaboration with Ferrari.
The ‘1000GP’ logo is etched onto the reverse of each watch. And, similar to how many Ferrari models permit drivers to view the motor through the glass engine lid, the crystal surface of the back of the watch case allows a view of the Hublot Unico Manufacture in movement, as it integrates a flyback chronograph with column wheel and a power reserve of 72 hours.
These beautiful creations are a fitting commemoration of Hublot’s own fortieth year and its ongoing collaboration with Ferrari as the Scuderia proudly reaches seventy years of Formula One racing.