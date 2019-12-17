A Ferrari on your wrist

The look of the watch is very contemporary, characterised by its case, which was conceived as a concentric, suspended element that enhances the dial and hints at the sophisticated manufacturing process involved. Round like a racing tachometer, the dial – in transparent sapphire crystal – reveals the high-precision mechanics of the famous UNICO HUB1281 manufacture movement, the second of Hublot’s self-made calibres.

The Classic Fusion Ferrari GT is a chronograph for the lover of fine mechanical pieces who wants to display contemporary and refined style on their wrist. Distinctive elements abound: the famous Prancing Horse appears at 12 o’clock, a thread in red – the Ferrari colour – circles the dial, and the wrist straps are in black rubber and dressed in Schedoni leather, as are the seats of Maranello’s historical racing cars.

Bearing some of the most distinctive characteristics of two of luxury’s best-known brands, the Classic Fusion Ferrari GT will quicken many a pulse.

All photographic and video content of the above article was created prior to the Covid-19 emergency and related Government decrees