A WONDERFUL LIFE

A 2007 graduate of China’s prestigious Central Academy of Drama, Zhang got his first break in 2009, when he was cast as the character Murong Yuhai, in the television drama Meteor Shower, a role which that year won him the Most Popular Actor award at the Sohu TV Drama Season Review and which he reprised the following year in Meteor Shower 2. He has won several other awards since, including - in 2015 - the Most Popular Actor award at the 19th Shanghai Television Festival.

Fans of Zhang appreciate his extreme versatility: not only as an actor, but also as a singer. He has performed tracks for some of the shows he has appeared in, including “Picking Up Memories” and “Stars' Language” in Meteor Shower.

Just as with the roles he has played, Zhang remembers exactly where he ‘met’ his first Ferrari true love: “It was back when I was studying at university, in Beijing. The car was a Ferrari F430. It was so amazing-looking that it was impossible not to notice it. I was very impressed. Indeed, it was an unforgettable experience.”