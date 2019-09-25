All seasons luxury

The very best grand touring cars should permit you to deal with the wide variety of challenges that a long-distance drive can often throw at you. Snow, for instance. Winter tyres help - the Ferrari GTC4Lusso that I’m driving today mounts a set of Michelin Pilot Alpins – as does four-wheel drive - provided by Maranello’s predictive 4RM EVO system.

The front wheels are powered by the power transfer unit (PTU) which intervenes against rear wheel slippage, providing two ratios dependent upon the gear selected for the rear transaxle. The PTU's first gear engages with first and second of the F1 DCT transmission, and its second gear engages with third and fourth. This works up to nearly 90mph, 4th gear's maximum speed. Gear-choice is managed by the considerable powertrain computing power, which provides excellent traction whatever the weather.