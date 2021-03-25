Getting the edge

Endurance racing is different. Whereas a Formula 1 race can never last more than two hours, the shortest event on this year’s World Endurance Championship calendar is six hours. Other races are eight, and there is of course the famous 24 Hours of Le Mans, the highpoint of the season. If a Formula 1 Grand Prix is a frantic sprint, this is instead motorsport’s equivalent of the Iron Man challenge.

A different type of driving calls for a different type of training. Which is why six official Ferrari Competizioni GT piloti took part in last December’s week-long training camp near Rome, Italy. It put them through a gruelling daily programme of specialised training sessions designed to check the physical – and mental – condition of the drivers after the winter off-season (which is never really a break from training) and prepare them for the year ahead.