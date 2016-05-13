Is green the new red?

The early days of the American NASCAR series, in particular, was riddled with superstition about the colour green, although this clearly didn’t extend to the UK where British Racing Green was a signature hue in the pre and post-war era. Nor, if our gallery of green Ferraris is anything to go by, does it prejudice Ferrari. It’s arguable that green suits the more aristocratic Ferraris – both contemporary and historic – better than the compact, mid-engined models, but there’s evidence here that refutes that.