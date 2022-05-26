The concept survived and flourished, and the cars would become more innovative and voluptuous. Ferrari’s very first car, the 125 S, was a racing ‘barchetta’ – little boat – a name and format that was replicated in its first Le Mans 24 Hours, where Luigi Chinetti won in 1949 in the 166 MM.

Before the Forties were out, the company’s first road-going GT car, the 166 Inter, gained a Spider version, designed by Stabilimenti Farina. Following that famous meeting midway between Modena and Turin in 1951, Enzo Ferrari would grant the Turin-based carrozzerie the exclusive rights to ‘style’ his cars.

The first in what was destined to become the most fruitful creative collaboration in automotive history was a 212 Inter Cabriolet…