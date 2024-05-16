Glory Boys

Words: Giorgio Terruzzi



Nineteen fifty, at the heart of the century. The century of the engine. The birth of a legend, with a driving licence: the Formula One World Championship. Photographs captured the dynamism of the cars. Terrifying beasts never before seen, the glossy sheen of their bodywork only imagined in black and white images. Symbols of a fast approaching future, their sound only imagined through the photographs, before finally providing a glimpse at Monza, long the temple of collective exhilaration.

An adrenaline-filled ‘happening’ – a term not then in use. One that brought echoes of the 1930s, of Tazio Nuvolari and Achille Varzi working up new passions, before hearing other frightening roars. Those of cannons and bombs, a war as a collective wound.