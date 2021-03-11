The elegance of the legend

A legendary figure in Italy, Gianni Agnelli was an industrialist raised to take charge of Fiat, his grandfather having founded the company. He would become its CEO in 1963, and Chairman three years later – but he was a Ferrari enthusiast and customer long before.

Agnelli’s proposals for highly customised special versions of Ferrari models were consistently courteous and respectful of the company, and his close relationship with Enzo Ferrari produced a collection of peerlessly beautiful and seductive cars.

Gianni Agnelli’s first vehicle from the Prancing Horse came in the form of the elegant 166 MM Touring Superleggera. Agnelli was so captivated by it at the 1948 Turin Motor Show that he coined a new term to describe its sleek lines – and the word ‘barchetta’ (meaning ‘little boat’) has been used ever since to describe open-top racing cars.