“GAME CHANGERS” AT MUSEO ENZO FERRARI IN MODENA

Divided into three areas – design, technology and performance – the museum showcases some of the most significant cars in Ferrari history, relaying the Maranello marque’s story through the concept of innovation.

Design is perhaps best embodied by the Pinin Farina 375 MM (The MM stands for the famous Italian road race, the Mille Miglia), commissioned by Italian film director Roberto Rossellini for Ingrid Bergman. The Prancing Horse that would set the blueprint for Maranello road cars is also here – the aluminium-bodied 166 MM which was the first car ever to be called a Barchetta.

A prime example of Ferrari’s technological innovation is the 1976 400 Automatic, the first 2+2 Grand Tourer to arrive with an automatic gearbox, while the Ferrari F1-89 on display is the first ever single-seater to adopt an electrohydraulic gearbox.