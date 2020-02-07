Track Superstar

“I’ve now driven this car both as an Evo and as a non-Evo, so I have something to compare it against,” John told us. “Clearly the Evo has more downforce, and helps you brake later and carry more speed through the turns. The car feels much more stable at top-end speeds.”

John is right to point out the extra 23% downforce, which is the Evo’s main advance. Major changes to the front and rear ends, and the underbody vortex generators, make a huge difference.

So how challenging is it to drive? “Actually it’s an extraordinarily easy car to drive,” says John. “That’s the single most impressive thing about it to me. I raced a 458 Challenge for several years and I thought that was easy to drive, but the FXX-K Evo is even easier. I didn’t need a lot of training for this car but I did get a really good orientation at the factory when I took delivery.”

He has also been coached by ex-F1 pilot and Ferrari test driver, Marc Gené, whom he has known for years. “Whenever he’s around, I always do a couple of laps with him. It’s indescribable, you have to experience it. I did Spa both in the dry and wet with him – what a ride! Those memories will be with me forever.”